WeWork Company Announces Multimillion Dollar Losses Ahead of Debut

05/21/2021 at 8:32 AM CEST

WeWork, the shared office startup, has posted a quarterly loss of $ 2.06 billion after being hit hard by Covid-19. The announcement comes as WeWork prepares for its stock market debut. The company’s first attempt to go public collapsed in 2019 due to concerns about its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann’s leadership style.

Since Neumann’s departure, the company has undergone a major restructuring that has seen significant cuts of jobs and business sales. The company felt the impact of the pandemic especially harshly, as social distancing rules drove an increase in people working from home and concerns about infections caused workers to avoid shared office spaces.

WeWork, which is backed by Japanese tech giant SoftBank, said its first-quarter revenue they were almost halved from the previous year to $ 598 million.