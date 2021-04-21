WeWork begins accepting payments with cryptocurrencies

The WeWork shared workspace platform now accepts payments in cryptocurrencies. WeWork is backed by the Japanese multinational SoftBank Group.

The flexible workspace provider will partner with BitPay and Coinbase to facilitate inbound and outbound transactions. WeWork will also keep cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet. The company had recorded $ 3.2 billion of losses in 2020.

Recently, WeWork has been accelerating its focus on using technology to take advantage of its core flexibility. Last year, the firm digitized its real estate portfolio.

It also launched WeWork On Demand and WeWork All Access products, which allow members greater flexibility in choosing their workspaces.

WeWork with BitPay

The company will use the services of BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment service in its crypto transactions. Through association, They will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos (PAX), among other cryptocurrencies.

As crypto adoption increases, BitPay has been offering its payment services to a large number of new customers. Also, this week BitPay started working with Newegg.

The online retailer introduced support for Dogecoin (DOGE) payments on its platform, which may have contributed to the increase in the value of the coin.

Bitpay also started collaborating with another real estate company. Kessler Collection recently announced that it would be the first luxury hotel group to accept cryptocurrencies.. BitPay allows payments in BTC, ETH and DOGE.

Collaboration with Coinbase

Finally, WeWork will pay third party owners and partners in crypto where applicable through Coinbase. Coinbase is also a member of WeWork and the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US.

What’s more, Coinbase will become the first WeWork member to pay for their WeWork membership with cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase has had a lot of media coverage in the wake of its public listing on the Nasdaq last week. In the first few minutes, the stock price rose to $ 429, which put the value of the company in more than 100,000 million dollars.

Naturally with an initial offering, the first investors cashed in, selling roughly $ 5 billion. Despite this initial sell-off, the stock continues to perform well.

Analysts have hailed the public listing as a historic moment for the market.

