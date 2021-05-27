WeWork and SoftBank Latin America Fund Announce Joint Venture in Latin America

The alliance demonstrates WeWork’s continued progress towards optimizing its international markets with local expertise

Claudia Woods, who joins the firm from her previous role as CEO of Uber in Brazil, will be in charge of WeWork Latin America

WeWork, the leading flexible space provider, today announced a joint venture with SoftBank Latin America Fund, the largest venture capital fund in Latin America, which offers SoftBank Latin America Fund the exclusive right to operate the WeWork brand in Argentina , Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. This joint venture combines the strength of the WeWork product with the proven local operating experience of the SoftBank Latin America Fund, in addition to solidifying WeWork’s position as a partner of choice for companies seeking flexible space solutions in Latin America.

In a context where the post-pandemic office approach imposes greater flexibility and a hybrid model, WeWork is at the forefront of the future of work. Over the past year, the company continued to execute its strategic plan to strengthen operations in its main markets, in addition to developing alliances with regional subsidiaries to operate the brand in some international markets. In the first quarter of 2021, WeWork reported sequential month-over-month growth in its global memberships. On the other hand, the company achieved positive net desktop sales earnings and positive net memberships for the first time since February 2020, and continues to see a carry-over of this sales strengthening in April and May.

Today’s announcement demonstrates WeWork’s continued progress in its pursuit of lightweight asset deals that power international markets with local capital and operating experience. This model has already proven successful for WeWork in the markets of China, India and Japan, where sustainable growth has been observed following the adoption of a regional approach to the business. Additionally, WeWork recently announced a model located in Israel with its partner Ampa.

In Latin America, WeWork opened its first building in Mexico City in 2016. Five years later, WeWork has expanded its reach in the region with more than 90 buildings in 18 cities, offering flexible and innovative space solutions to more than 60,000 members. In the last four months alone, the Latin American market has experienced a double-digit increase in occupancy, as almost 50% of companies in the region turn to flexible solutions. As WeWork continues to optimize its business around the world, working with a local partner in Latin America places the company in an ideal position for continued growth in the region.

Launched in 2019, SoftBank Latin America Fund is the largest technology fund exclusively geared towards a fast-growing Latin American market. The firm, which has an estimated value of $ 5 billion, partners with different companies and entrepreneurs to accelerate technology-oriented innovation and define the future of Latin America. SoftBank Latin America Fund’s deep knowledge of the local scene, its constantly expanding network and its operational experience allow it to differentiate itself and be the ideal partner to grow WeWork’s business in Latin America, after WeWork’s competitive review for the right to operate the brand in the region.

Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork CEO, said: “Our joint venture with SoftBank Latin America Fund is the latest example of WeWork’s continued progress in optimizing our international markets with local capital and operating experience. The localized model has already been established. proven to be very successful in our markets of China, India and Japan, where we have seen constant and positive growth through alliances with regional affiliates. As Latin America will continue to be an important market for WeWork, we have found the partner in Softbank Latin America Fund suitable for successfully advancing our business. “

Marcelo Claure, President of WeWork and CEO of SoftBank Group International, added: “SoftBank is the perfect partner for WeWork due to our understanding of the global and local landscape, our ever-expanding investment ecosystem in the region and our great familiarity with the WeWork’s business model As part of our selection process of exceptional companies for the SoftBank Latin America portfolio, we saw great potential to leverage our capital and operating experience, which represented an attractive offering for this joint venture. The flexible space It is a global megatrend with great growth potential in Latin America, and we hope to be able to scale the offer in the region. “

Leading this joint venture will be Claudia Woods, who joins SoftBank Latin America Fund from her previous position as CEO of Uber in Brazil. Claudia is also a member of the board of directors of AmBev and Oi, and was recently distinguished by Forbes as one of the 20 most powerful women in Brazil. Claudio Hidalgo, the current president of WeWork Latin America, will fill the position of Chief Operating Officer. Michel Combes, President of SoftBank Group International, will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision of creating environments where people and businesses come together to do their best work. Since opening our first space in New York City, we have become a flexible space provider committed to offering flexible solutions powered by technology and unmatched community experiences.

