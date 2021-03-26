WeWork agrees to go public with a “spac”, the fashionable financial vehicle

New York, Mar 26 (EFE) .- The coworking company WeWork has agreed to merge with the “spac” (special purpose acquisition company) BowX to go public two years after its sounded failure to list through an offer traditional public sale, as announced by the companies on Friday.

The agreement values ​​WeWork at $ 9 billion, including debt, and makes use of a financial vehicle that is becoming fashionable to facilitate the IPO of “start-ups” and that has already been used by others such as eToro or DraftKings.

WeWork is committed to raising 1,300 million dollars in investment, 800 million structured in private investment in public assets or PIPE, by which shares are offered to private investors on a preferential basis, in this case to funds such as Insight Partners.

The office and workspace rental company wants to take advantage of the “spac” to complete an IPO that was frustrated in 2019 when investors rejected the company’s accounts and plans and its then CEO Adam Neumann.

The company, now run by Sandeep Mathrani, has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has forced it to renegotiate rents, close spaces and lay off more than 2,000 employees and outsource services.

The current value of WeWork, rescued by its main investor, the Japanese SoftBank, is much less than the 47,000 million dollars in which it was valued in the last investment round when the business model of this “start-up” of ” coworking “was on the crest of the wave.

The “spac” are companies or financial vehicles without operations whose sole objective is to merge with real companies that want to go public. These instruments have multiplied in the last year, with tech and celebrity investors joining them.

