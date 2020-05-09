Goalkeeper made two shirts available, one for Palmeiras and another for the Brazilian team, the latter autographed by the entire squad and which is already on the auction platform

Goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, joined many other athletes in the fight against the new coronavirus. Without being able to play because of the isolation, he decided to donate two shirts, one from Alviverde and another from the autographed Brazilian team, to an auction. All the money raised will go to help health institutions that are working on the front lines during this time.

– Hey guys. We are still in the fight against the coronavirus and all help is still welcome. To help, I’m donating two shirts from my collection that will be auctioned by the people of Football for a Cause – said the goalkeeper in a video published on his social networks this Saturday.

Auction aims to help those on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus (Agência Palmeiras)

Photo: Lance!

Football for a Cause aims to raise funds to help people in need. At the moment, the initiative is working to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Brazil, in partnership with Canal Wamo.

In the case of Weverton, the shirt of the Brazilian team is signed by the entire squad and the auction is already taking place on the site.

Sports activities are paralyzed in Brazil due to the coronavirus. At Palmeiras, which played in the Paulista and Libertadores Championship when activities were suspended, training has been taking place, since the beginning of the week, at the players’ homes, with online monitoring of the entire coaching staff.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018