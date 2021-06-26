Weston McKennie spoke about the US vs. Mexico rivalry, “it’s a dog fight”

After winning the Concacaf Nations League Final Four with the United States, Weston McKennie, player of the Stars and Stripes National Team, spoke about the great rivalry with the Mexican National Team.

At a press conference, McKennie, footballer of the Juventus, assured that the rivalry that exists with Mexico makes neither of the two teams can be trusted, as they constantly have to earn their place as the best in the area.

Also read: Club América: Nicolás Castillo breaks the silence and clarifies his state of health

“The rivalry we have with Mexico is one of those games that can go both ways, and soccer is a game that can go both ways. You can be at the top of your game one day and not the next. “

Despite having stayed with the last game against Mexico, Weston McKennie is not confident in the face of the Gold Cup, as he assured that the games against El Tri are a true “dog fight.

“We win them now, I think twice and they have beaten us, I don’t know how many times, but it’s one of those things where we always have to be ready to play against them and we always have to be mentally prepared because we know it’s going to be. a dog fight. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: