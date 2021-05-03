Western Union Supports COVID Assistance to India

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border and transmonetary money movement and payments, and the Western Union Foundation today announced a package of relief efforts for India aimed at combating its latest and devastating phase of the India pandemic. COVID-19, and initiated a fundraising appeal among Western Union employees around the world.

In collaboration with United Way India (UWI), the Western Union Foundation will fund medical respiratory support machines for hospitals and home care kits for families that are expected to immediately help up to 5,000 households in the Maharashtra region. As of May 4, Western Union will not charge transfer fees * (for two weeks on digital channels, and for four weeks on retail channels) on money sent directly by family and friends in certain countries to bank accounts in India. .

“We express our solidarity with the people of India, who are facing this latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our thoughts and prayers are with our clients, agents, employees and their families, ”he stated. Sohini Rajola, Regional Network Leader, Middle East and Asia Pacific area.

“The people of India, my home country, are showing incredible courage and resilience. We are comforted to know that the financial support of the Western Union Foundation and our action of free transfers will contribute to much-needed medical assistance and facilitate additional financial flows to the country, supporting people’s daily needs, including medicines and medical care ”, he claimed.

“A primary mission of the Western Union Foundation is to support vulnerable people in times of dire need,” he stated. its executive director, Elizabeth Roscoe. “Working alongside United Way India, we hope that our resources will help the people of the Maharashtra region as they grapple with this crisis.

“We also want to extend our deep gratitude to local health and emergency workers, whose efforts in the face of this unimaginable hardship are a constant inspiration to people around the world,” said Roscoe.

Western Union Foundation and United Way India

UWI, in conjunction with large government hospitals, will manage the distribution of respiratory support machines such as non-invasive ventilators and oxygen generators, which are critically important in hospitals, primarily to help support patients who are in the category moderately severe so that they do not get worse.

UWI will also deliver home care kits suitable for treating non-critical COVID patients outside of the hospital, equipping them with COVID monitoring techniques, oximeters to monitor blood oxygen levels and thermometers. Home care kits allow families to manage their symptoms without having to travel to the hospital, exposing them to risks and further overwhelming already overloaded healthcare facilities. This program will primarily serve needy patients from the region’s hardest hit, most remote, and lowest-income communities.

The Western Union Foundation committed $ 200,000 to United Way India for this effort (NOTE: assuming all funds will be delivered directly to UWI). Additionally, all funds raised by the Foundation’s appeal to Western Union employees will be awarded to UWI with the goal of raising an additional $ 50,000.

Free Western Union transfers to Indian bank accounts

As of May 4, 2021, Western Union will not charge transfer fees * to Indian bank accounts for two weeks on digital channels, until May 18; and for four weeks for retail channels, until June 4. To use the offer, customers must send money directly to Indian bank accounts through westernunion.com and the Western Union mobile app from Canada, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and the USA.; and from retail agent locations in Australia, Canada, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, New Zealand and the USA. **

About Western Union

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a world leader in cross-border money and currency movements and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its world-class financial network covers more than 200 countries and territories and more than 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments and consumers through one of the most far-reaching networks in the world, with access to billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to put unlimited possibilities within reach. For more information, visit our website www.westernunion.com.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest path to economic opportunity. After 20 years of influence, we continue to fulfill our mission with Opportunity Beyond Borders, focused on providing tools to forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education they need to succeed in today’s technology-driven global economy. In addition, this foundation provides funds for humanitarian efforts for communities in crisis and disasters, one of the key reasons for forced migration. To date, we have funded more than $ 131 million for projects and scholarships. The Western Union Foundation is an independent, tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) charitable corporation supported by The Western Union Company, its employees, agents, and business partners. Contributions to this foundation are tax deductible for United States income tax purposes. For more information, go to wu.com/foundation or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

