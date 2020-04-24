Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in money transfers and cross-border payments and in different currencies, today announced the continuation of the expansion of its Global Network of payments and money transfers in real time, benefiting the customers of the company in its sector payments and brand money transfers, as well as expanding its white label business.

Western Union’s extensive retail network, comprising more than 550,000 agents in more than 200 countries and territories, has been offering fast payments for many decades. And now Western Union customers have a chance to transfer funds quickly to the world thanks to the company’s greater ability to send cross-border, multi-currency payments and money transfers to 50 countries in real time, provided they are whether for selected banks and digital wallets. The expansion has accelerated since the beginning of this year with the aim of analyzing about 100 countries in order to test their capabilities in real time by the end of 2020. Western Union’s global network now includes more than four billion bank accounts and portfolios.

Western Union’s expansion of digital deposits and withdrawals, a strategic pillar for several years, has become a critical feature as people around the world continue to send money to loved ones and make payments related to their business, during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the crisis, Western Union focused on accelerating the expansion of its digital money transfer capabilities, so that more customers and businesses would be able to make essential cross-border transfers and payments securely from their homes.

Last month, Western Union announced the expansion of its digital money transfer services, the fastest growing business area in 2019, to more than 75 countries. The company’s digital services are leaders in the top 20 sending countries, classified by the World Bank. On the other hand, the global network of payments through portfolios and bank accounts, together with the ability to make payments in minutes to selected portfolios and bank accounts, covers most major countries in the world that receive remittances. Given the critical nature of money movements during the crisis caused by COVID-19, this full coverage ensures that these digital services, practical and reliable, are available to the majority of the millions of active users who send money.

“Western Union continues to follow its strategy by investing and growing its global network, which aims to enable companies and private customers to transfer money or make payments the way they want, where they want and as quickly as possible, “said Western Union President and CEO Hikmet Ersek. “The crisis caused by COVID-19 reinforced our commitment to being a trusted partner, in which individuals and companies can transfer funds to the world in real time.”

Ersek said, “This is an excellent example of how the global reach, interconnection and speed of expansion of Western Union’s global network creates customer benefits that are hard to match. Our extraordinary platform eliminates international complexities so that customers to access their funds in real time at one or more locations. As we expand in the remittance sector, we are positioning ourselves as the platform of choice for next generation payment service providers and financial institutions, as well as for your varied cross-border payment needs. ”

Western Union’s C2C fast cross-border cash payments feature is already active when sending to selected digital wallet payment banks or providers from 50 countries: Austria, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Denmark, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Ghana, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Italy, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Rwanda, Senegal, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Speed ​​up access to cross-border transfers in minutes

The evolution of the global cross-border money transfer platform in multiple currencies – including real-time international cross-border transfers, technological and compliance systems, network and global settlement features – is positioning the company as the leading provider of transfer services and cash payments, globalized services for its own customers, as well as for financial institutions and other payment service providers.

In addition to its expanding digital footprint and expanding settlement and compliance infrastructure, Western Union works with a global retail network with payment in minutes for more than 550,000 agents in more than 200 countries and territories.

Western Union recently announced that the open platform strategy is enabling the company to innovatively link the physical and digital world of money, while helping market-leading organizations to increase their services globally. The company offers banks and other payment service providers a set of application program interfaces (IPA) for integration into its cross-border transfer platform and in different currencies, with the advantage of having global compliance and reconciliation features. and treasury management.

Up Western Union

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is the leader in cross-border payments and transfers in different currencies. Our omnichannel platform connects the physical and digital world and allows private customers and businesses to send and receive money, as well as being able to make payments quickly, simply and with confidence. As of December 31, 2019, our network consisted of more than 550,000 agents who offered the brand’s services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the ability to send money to billions of accounts. In addition, the website westernunion.com, the channel that grew the most in 2019, is available in more than 75 countries and territories to send money anywhere in the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves funds for good causes, linking family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support for economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

