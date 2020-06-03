What you should know

The Western New York region officially began Phase II, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily coronavirus briefing. Meanwhile, the Capital region is expected to move to Phase II on Wednesday. Summer camps will reopen on June 29, Cuomo announced Tuesday. However, the state has not yet decided whether sleeping camps will be resumed.

The loosening of some restrictions imposed on non-essential businesses by the governors in the tri-state area to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has taken effect as deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 is at its lowest point (at 154) since the start of the pandemic.

“Congratulations to the people of New York State,” said Cuomo. “Look at the progress they have made.”

Although New York is far from a return to pre-pandemic times, small steps are being taken to safely alleviate blockages and prevent another deadly wave of outbreaks.

Nine of the state’s 10 regions – Central New York, Capital Region, Western New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, and Long Island – have met Governor Andrew Cuomo’s criteria for starting to reopen. New York City stands alone as the only region that remains under PAUSE guidelines.

New York City, the epicenter of the national crisis, is still on track to begin its reopening process on June 8.

As some regions move to Phase II, certain companies can now open during this phase, although strict guidelines on capacity and social distancing apply. The companies that are allowed to reopen at this stage are:

In-Person Retail Operations All business activities where the primary function is performed within an office environment. Statewide vehicle sales, leasing, and rental activities. Retail rental, repair, and cleaning activities. Non-residential building management commercial activities. Hairdressers and barbershops. This does not include nail salons, tattoo parlors, or any other personal care service or activity unrelated to haircutting, such as trimming the beard, trimming nose hair, facials, manicures / pedicures, application of makeup, threading, plucking or plucking.Real estate activities.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions reopen this week in NY

As coronavirus deaths continue to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed hope that the state is approaching a level where deaths may not be eliminated, but will decrease greatly.

There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Monday, Cuomo said Tuesday, the day after the fewest deaths were reported (54).

Cuomo said Monday that the level of positivity has dropped, citing that the state conducted around 50,000 coronavirus tests on Sunday, with less than 1,000 returning positive.

“That’s the lowest number we’ve had since this started and when we started we were only doing 3,000 or 4,000 tests,” Cuomo said Monday. “The progress is just phenomenal.”

Monday also marked the first day that dentists across the state could reopen.

Another sign that the fight against the coronavirus is moving in the right direction? Summer camps will reopen on June 29, Cuomo announced Tuesday. However, the state has not yet decided whether to resume sleeping camps.

New Jersey sets opening dates for Stage 2 outdoor dining, hair salons, and more

New Jersey is on track to enter Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan in two weeks, reopening restricted outdoor dining and retail stores with beauty salons and more to open later in June, said Monday on Monday. Governor Phil Murphy

Meals at open-air restaurants, which Connecticut reopened more than a week ago, will be allowed in New Jersey beginning June 15, the same day Murphy said child care centers may reopen. In-person retail sales can also resume at that point, though each store must maintain a strict 50 percent capacity to stay open.

Beauty salons and hair salons are slated to reopen the following Monday, June 22, Murphy said. Gyms and health clubs are likely to reopen soon after, although the governor said health officials continued to work on guiding the safety protocol for those companies. I didn’t have a specific date for gyms.

New Jersey, which until recently led the nation in indicators such as new deaths and COVID cases per 100,000 residents, has been in Stage 2, which allows for sidewalk retail pickup and other socially distant activities such as those allowed by the New York Phase I

At the same time, New Jersey has made great strides. On Monday, Murphy announced that the state was number 1 in daily tests per capita.

“When we open, we know that there is a greater possibility of transmission of COVID19,” said the governor. “There is no cure. There is no vaccine. There is no proven therapy. The only cure is responsibility. Safety will continue to be our number one priority.”

Proven mitigation measures, such as social distancing and facial linings, will be an integral part of the gradual restart, Murphy said Monday. Companies eligible to reopen in Stage 2 must comply with the guidance of the Department of Health.

“Just because the calendar indicates that June 15 does not mean everyone should go back to what they were doing before COVID,” Murphy said. “Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful Stage 2 can lead us to Stage 3.”

Stage 3 in New Jersey allows for increased dining, critical office work, limited entertainment, bars with limited capacity, and expanded personal care services, among other activities, with important safeguards against viral resurgence.

New Jersey has been the second most affected state in the United States in the pandemic, along with New York. It has reported more than 11,700 virus deaths to date.

On Tuesday, Murphy revealed the rate of transmission of the virus in the state, saying that the measures, including social distancing rules, adopted over the past few weeks have reduced the rate of transmission.

“When I issued my order to stay home on March 21, COVID-19 had an almost unstoppable rate of spread. Every infected person, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, by the way, was spreading COVID-19 to an average of five other residents Murphy said.

“Within three weeks of implementing our stay-at-home order and when our hospitals were at their peak, we have reduced the spread rate to a rate of about one to one and today, thank God, that propagation rate is less than one to one and we should keep it that way. “

.