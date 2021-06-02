Western Digital Expands Its High Performance WD_BLACK Series

Western Digital has expanded its high-performance WD_BLACK series at its Flash Perspective event, with three internal and external SSDs for PCs and consoles.

In recent years, the graphics of immersive games have become more realistic, and flash technology has become a fundamental aspect to improve the gaming experience. Gamers need not only more storage capacity, but also speed to quickly access and enjoy them to the fullest. “With the new products that we incorporate to the WD_BLACK line, users – whether they are beginners or advanced – will have a wide variety of solutions powered by flash to explore the most ingenious and fast-paced games of today,” they explain from WD.

New WD_BLACK

As you read in the ad, gaming is still a good foothold for selling all kinds of components and storage is no exception. It is logical that the world’s leading manufacturer of hard drives and today more focused on consumer solid state drives, promote them.

WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe. An SSD for internal storage of desktop or laptop computers, which in M.2 format and connected to the PCIe 4.0 interface offers read speeds of up to 3600 Mbytes per second. WD says the drive consumes 30% less than its predecessor and that the dashboard control software analyzes the status of the drive while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode even during streaming functions.

The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD will be available in storage capacities of 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 Tbyte with a price that will start from 71.99 euros. It is available for pre-order now on the manufacturer’s website and will be available throughout the summer at select stores, electronic retailers and system integrators.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD. Specially designed for console gamers looking to minimize game loading times and get into the game quickly, this external SSD includes a detachable bracket to place it next to the consoles and offers read speeds of up to 900 Mbytes per second. It will be available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 Tbytes starting at 160.99 euros.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox. Designed to complement the gaming experience on Microsoft consoles, this officially licensed external SSD offers accelerated speeds and capacity in a compact console-inspired design. One month of Xbox Pass Ultimate registration is included with the purchase, which gives access to more than 100 games on consoles and PC, as well as multiplayer console online.

It will be available this month with capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB from 167.99 euros, at the Western Digital Store, select stores, electronic retailers and system integrators.