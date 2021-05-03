Western Conference analysis: Jazz and Suns look in the rearview mirror

There are just two weeks until the end of the NBA regular season on May 16 and in the Western Conference there is almost nothing insurance. At this point in the movie, Utah Jazz Y Phoenix suns it seems that they are going to play the leadership.

The Nuggets, who come with a shot from behind with an unleashed Nikola Jokic, will only arrive if both puncture in an extreme way. Mike Malone’s men just overtook the Clippers in the standings in the fight for third place. The Angelenos are noticing the loss of Kawhi Leonard, although the position in the top four is assured.

From behind, at this time they would avoid the play in the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James returned and the Angelenos must wake up, because they have a game to the Blazers. It would be tremendous if they had to play the pay in.

It seems that the Grizzlies, Warriors and Spurs (with a gap ahead and behind in the rankings) seem destined to occupy positions eight to ninth, although those places that will be very important to fight to enter the playoffs still have to be played.

The Suns, the great revelation

Without a doubt, the hot team in the West this year is the Phoenix Suns. Those of Monty Williams have found in Chris Paul a reference to follow and Devin Booker a star to trust. From those wickers and a powerful inside game with Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder they have formed a team that will fight for the first place until the end.