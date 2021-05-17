Westbrook’s Incredible Tip to Bubble Workers

The star player of the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook, coming out of the NBA bubble in Orlando (Florida), thanked the employees of the Grand Floridian hotel, leaving them a tip of $ 8,000, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Westbrook told Bleacher Report that they “took such good care of us.”, thereby confirming the data. He added that “it took the time and energy to do his job at a high level. That was the right thing to do. I like to do the right thing.” Westbrook was unwilling to confirm the exact amount, but according to the Morning News, left the hotel room “practically spotless”, as is customary in Westbrook, a well-known phenomenon of order.

The star point guard and the Rockets spent nearly two months at the hotel, finally being the last team to stay there after eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

The Californian has already won the 2014-15 NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work in the community.