Westbrook, the starry star – AS.com

The human being is very consistent with his loves and with his hatreds; mainly with the second. In a world full of prejudices, a heroic act does not redeem a person from a lifetime of wrongdoing, but a bad one may be enough to form a definitive opinion about someone. Public opinion, that merciless judge who is today more developed than ever in the boom of social networksIt is the one that indicates who really are those famous people who are continuously exposed to it; he places them on one side or the other, says and decides if they are good or bad, and many times he skips the shades of gray in which those characters that are always more interesting move, those that go hand in hand with the most absolute ambiguity . But that kind of nomenclature is scarce in the XXI century, where you are hero or tyrant, loved or hated, without giving rise to a middle ground that has ceased to exist within the Internet world. And even within a given person, large doses of acceptance or rejection can be awakened at the same time, without any fixed generalized conclusion but with the same desire to be a devoted follower or to display the greatest animosity that exists.

Russell Westbrook knows what we’re talking about. And unfortunately, the coin has gone tails in his case: always judged negatively, the ability he has had to stay out of public opinion honors him (for ignoring her, not for not starring in her), but he hasn’t been able to turn her around like, for example, LeBron James did. Perhaps that is the greatness of the King compared to Russ, who was the most hated athlete on the planet in 2010 and is today, unanimously, one of the best players of all time. Even among his critics, LeBron enjoys a privileged position, with experts comparing him to Michael Jordan while some, still reluctant, put him a little further. One way or another, he no longer enjoys the vision that gnawed at him with his controversial The Decision and he’s a legend in his own right, with four rings and 10 Finals to his credit. But if the Lakers player has collected successes and records to get out of the pit of constant judgment, Westbrook has not been able to run as a star capable of winning. Which is ultimately the hardest thing in the NBA. And in everything else.

The point guard, today in the Wizards, is a timeless player. A star who could have played in any era with the same success, always relative and subject to public opinion, as in this one. Individually, your resume is simply legend: MVP in 2017, two times top scorer, another two top assistant (which will be three this course), nine times All Star, two All Star MVPs, nine times in the best quintets, best rookie quintet in his debut year (2009) … endless records that are summarized in the triple-double, his watchword, the one with which he has managed to break barriers that seemed unattainable. In 2016-17, he was the first player since Oscar Robertson (in 1961-62, the prehistory of the League) in averaging more than double digits in points, rebounds and assists and did it through the big door: 31.6 + 10.7 + 10.4, scoring leader and 42 triple-doubles in a season, one more than Robertson in his magical year. It was the year of the MVP and of the games with numbers that have not been reached even in video games: In the second game of the course, against the Suns he achieved 51 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, the first triple-double of more than 50 points since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar succeeded in 1975. Two days later he got another 33 + 12 + 16 against the Lakers, joining Magic Johnson, Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson, as one of four players to hit two triple-doubles in the first three games of the course.

Russell Westbrook, during an NBA game with the Wizards. Patrick Smith (AFP)

More. As if that wasn’t enough for him, Westbrook averaged triple-double over the next two seasons, being the solo leader who has done it the most, with three in total. In all these courses, He always went past 1.5 steals and in 2018-19 he averaged 11.1 rebounds per night, a real achievement for a point guard.. Russ has taken advantage of today’s basketball, with more possessions and speed, less dominance of tall men and a lot of athleticism, to achieve these achievements. The MVP year, he went triple-double in just over 34 minutes per game … 10 less than Robertson in 1961-62. And he already has 182, a historical record, being one of the only four players who has passed the figure of 100, a list that will not take long to overcome a LeBron James who has 99 and is now injured. Ahead of the King are Jason Kidd (107) and Magic Johnson (138). At the top, so far, Robertson, with 181. It seemed impossible that Westbrook would surpass him this course, but an absolutely heroic season finale has achieved it. And to make matters worse, in 2018-19 he got 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, a double-triple-double (more than 20 in three statistical categories). The other person to get something like that? Wilt Chamberlain, on February 4, 1968, when he was playing for the Sixers: the man of all records added 22 + 25 + 21 that night. Big words.

But but but…

With Westbrook, sadly, there is always a but. Their meager collective accomplishments have always dwarfed their individual exploits, and they come down to the 2012 Finals, when the Thunder lost 4-1 to Miami. It was LeBron James’s first ring and the only real shot at Sam Presti’s project., who did not measure up in a series in which Westbrook achieved, in Game 4, 43 points on 20 of 32 shooting from the field. In 2016, 3-1 up, the Thunder fell to Golden State after dominating the entire series and beating the team of 73 wins in the third and fourth rounds. That series (26.7 + 7 + 11.3 for Russ) was the divorce between Kevin Durant and the point guard, who received the notice by letter and was in charge of facing too much with his former teammate every time he visited the noisy city of Oklahoma. In the Thunder, the playmaker is a hero despite everything, and the criticism with Durant was praise for his person, with applause for his commitment to the city and a thunderous applause on his first visit as a Rockets player, in a scene radically opposite to the boos that Durant received, compared only to what LeBron suffered on his first visit to Ohio in 2010 , after the aforementioned The Decision.

Criticisms of Westbrook have always been the same, and they are partly right and one more irrational, always motivated by an unfortunately inherent animosity in the sport. That if he is very individualistic, he does not let his teammates play, individual statistics prevail over the good of the team… Certainly, the point guard has developed an almost atrocious personalism, a monopoly of the game that has impeded the proper development of many of his teammates. At the peak of his relationship with Durant, in 2016, and second sword, he produced a lot and the Thunder were close to reaching the Finals. After this, the triple-doubles followed, but also the eliminations in the first round, which occurred in three consecutive seasons. And the embarrassing images with Steve Adams moving away for his partner to catch a bounce and achieved a new record did not exactly improve his reputation. In the Rockets, things began to carburete before the pandemic, Westbrook breaking the only lead to the 3-point shot that Mike D’Antoni wanted for his team. But the elimination in the semifinals ended his stay there, James Harden through, and they took him to Washington, where he collects crushes and losses in equal parts. And for the Rockets to get worse with Chris Paul’s transfer stained, through no fault of his own, a little more his reputation in favor of his position partner.

Westbrook’s career has been marked by his relationship with Kevin Durant. EZRA SHAW (AFP)

Westbrook is averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists during his career, numbers that have risen since Durant’s departure to 26.3 + 10 + 9.8. Pero only shoots with 43.7% in field goals and 30.5% in triples, a very bad figure in today’s basketball. He’s only shot over 45% in two seasons, and he’s trying too many 3-pointers for the few he does score – in this regard, he’s surpassed 1,000 throughout his career this season … but with the worst percentage on the list. . His defensive effort has varied (athletic and physical, but bad collectively) and has never been the key factor in theoretically favorable playoffs, nor when he had Paul George and the maligned Carmelo Anthony as companions. His personalism with them was almost atrocious, and he sacrificed points but not triple-doubles, which resulted in losses with simple explanations: in the playoffs you don’t have to look at the numbers, you have to win games.

In his 13th season, Westbrook is averaging 22 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists at the age of 32 and will average triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He passes the rice in the ring and gives the feeling, in each market, that nobody loves him, especially as long as he continues to develop the same game, similar to that of recent years, no matter how much Bradley Beal allows him to be the second highest scorer of the season (32.1 points per game). In April, he averages 13.8 rebounds and 13.2 assists, made a game of 21 rejections and 24 passes to the basket and has achieved triple-double in eight of the last nine games. it’s the light in the dark for the Wizards and in April he’s over 45% in field goals. And his team has chained one victory after another until getting into play-in positions (They have the tenth insured and can access the ninth) in a historical and personalized comeback by a man who is in the best moment of his career.

Westbrook, being, is not a historical top ten in his position, a historically very competitive one in which in front of him are Magic, Robertson, Stockton, Isaiah, Nash, Kidd, Chris Paul and a long etcetera (they are not ordered from best to worst, watch out for that). But maybe just maybe a man has been treated unfairly who, like it or not, has marked an era in the NBA and it has been part of a revolution in the game that has been seen in the triple but also in the individual production of some players who make more triple-doubles than ever. With the maligned base at the head. It seems difficult for him to give up his efforts to break new recordsAs well as the fact that he ends up winning a ring when he has definitively moved away (it is the market, friend) from the winning teams. But, that eternally postponed redemption will be possible as long as he sings the mea culpa and is able to assume that he could have done some things better, while public opinion assumes that he is a legend. Maybe not like others, but a legend. And, aside from all this, keep in mind that Westbrook has already learned the greatest of all lessons, for something that everyone understands sooner or later in the NBA: winning is not easy. It never is.