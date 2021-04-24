Westbrook quotes with history

In Oklahoma, Russell was Westbrook, in all his essence. The one of the MVP of 2017, when he wore the shirt of the opponents, today. At the beginning of the second quarter, run and explosive jump to save the ball, which was going to go out. In the same play, already placed in the corner, reception and shot to finish the action with a triple. Explosiveness, strength, character … but also quality. Today at the Wizards. In memory, yesterday in the Thunder. “It was very different. Coming here, everything is so quiet …”, declared the point guard after the meeting. Eleven top-level campaigns, practically from day one, in which the triple-double legend began to be forged. The one that continues today. Penetration after penetration, jump after jump and between alley oops and passes to the liberated man, in the city where he was meters from glory, Westbrook signed his 28th triple-double of the season. The fourth in a row and the 14th in 16 games. And he also left Westrbook stuff. After kicking the ball while he was out, he earned a technique. “No, I was not frustrated. Why would I be frustrated if we were winning by 12? No. I was not frustrated. I’m just doing Russell things,” he added to the media. In all his splendor.

Over the years, Russell has had to deal with merciless public opinion like almost no one else. Known history. As unpredictable on the court as it is outside, and as capable of being at one end as the other. A passionate player, like the ones from before, who blends in perfectly in the new era of basketball; the same one that has contributed to change. If Stephen Curry, among the many who have accompanied him, has been the champion of the triple; Westbrook has been triple-double. For better or for worse, there each one, players who change the history of a sport in the depths of it. There is no talk here of winning more or less championships, or of scoring more or less points; but to impregnate an entire sport with its own essence. Just over a decade ago, not an infinitesimal part of today’s triples was thrown; In the same time, the frequency with which a triple-double occurs has increased by 700%. A book with authors. Until others arrive that set a new trend, current basketball carries a little of many, but also a lot of Curry or Westbrook.

The explosion has a specific date: the 2015-16 season. With 18 triple-doubles, Russell signed only five less than, among all the players in the league, they had achieved four years earlier. In 2016-17, his first season averaging double digits in points, assists and rebounds, there would be no going back: 42 for him, 22 for Harden and 13 for LeBron James. Since then, the NBA has accumulated five years in a row, adding, in total, more than 100. And so, year after year and from outrage to outrage, Westbrook has stood at the gates of history. With his 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against Oklahoma, he is already only seven nights of statistical tugs to match Oscar Robertoson, Mr. Triple-Double, a nickname they already share. 174 versus 181, a deity that seemed unattainable. One of those records that, when recorded, are hidden under all the others, because it is bound to collect dust. If a few weeks ago it seemed highly unlikely that Westbrook was going to catch up with Big O anytime soon, now it seems like a certainty. He has insisted that it be so. You don’t want to wait for the next course. In this campaign, in which he averages triple digits (21.9 + 11.1 + 10.9), he ends up with a triple-double one out of every two nights. If there are 13 days left and 7 to go …