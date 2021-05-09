Westbrook equals Robertson and surpasses himself

Night to remember the one that takes Russell westbrook. He took the match ball and it is no wonder: he did everything to keep it. In the game in which, thanks to his performance, he equaled the record for the most matches with a triple-double in the NBA, he also knew how to put the icing on the cake with a cap that sealed the victory, so keeping the ball was almost more of an extension causal and not accidental. Great game between two of the teams that fight in the last privileged positions, in fact with one beating the other by only one victory and having the same defeats.

The Wizards carried out a game against the Pacers in rival territory and after an extension, given the equality that was imposed on the night. 132-133 was the end result.

For chronicles like this it was not so useful that Bradley Beal score fifty points and, in addition, your team will win. The two things are happening this campaign, but not together. Nor did the destruction capacity of these Pacers gain prominence, with problems in the coaching staff and with unhappy players, and how well they clung to this game to demonstrate their quality with Sabonis and LeVert exercising what they are: the referents. We will direct them to Westbrook in an almost round performance that, in addition, catapults him in the history of the NBA with force.

The Wizards (32-36) are ninth with this victory while the Pacers (31-36) remain in the dreaded 10th place, although there is little time left for the Bulls or Raptors to snatch that gap. Those in yellow try to overcome what happens with a lot of heat within the team and in this appointment, at least, they have been able to hide it well. They came with options at the end and only Westbrook’s desire for greatness got in their way. The game went smoothly, with Beal gaining temperature from the second quarter and the Pacers suffering when the Sabonis and Brissett pair were not on the court. The third quarter was the starting ramp for something big in Nate Bjorkgren’s perspective, but that joy lasted a few minutes.

The locals were twelve up at the beginning of the last period. They did not have the quick reaction of some Wizards who this year are an attacking locomotive. In five minutes they were on par and forced the extension. Westbrook, who had plugged it over the halftime horn, missed at the end of regulation time.

Westbrook’s decisions in the endgame have always been criticized, when he was winning the most and when he mostly lost. Here he counted his 33 + 19 + 15, with which he equals the historical record of triple-double that Oscar Robertson had, but above all he knew how to get up when he fell. It is well exemplified by that missed shot and what happened next. The player grabbed the spotlight more than Beal and solved. On the last play in attack, being below the scoreboard, he forced the foul on a lateral shot and scored the two free throws that already gave them an advantage. In the last action he fell behind in blocking and regained position to finish by putting the winning cap on Caris LeVert.