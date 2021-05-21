Westbrook and Beal show off and put Wizards in playoffs

05/21/2021 at 7:04 AM CEST

EFE / Washington

Nothing changed, the third game of the controversial play-in tournament of the Eastern Conference, mounted by the NBA to televise more games, left the Washington wizards as great achievers by beat the Indiana Pacers 142-115 and to secure the eighth position of the playoffs, the same one with which they finished the regular season.

Once again the figure of the star base Russell westbrook he shone especially in the Wizards game by contributing a double-double, while guard Bradley Beal needed just 29 minutes to be the team’s leading scorer with 25 points. Both led the Wizards unstoppably to the first round of the playoffs They will start Sunday against the Philadelphia Sixers, the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference, which will have the advantage of the field.

Washington, who led by 38 points, will face Cameroonian center Joel Embiid, who tonight has been chosen among the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, an award that Westbrook already has.

Regardless of the outcome of the duel against the Sixers, the Wizards, under the leadership of the claimed coach Scott Brooks, the Washington team has already deserved all the respect of the NBA after reaching the top eight when at The beginning of April was a losing record of 17-32. Quite the opposite of what happened to the Pacers, whose streak of five straight playoff appearances ended in the season of coach Nate Bjorkgren’s debut.

Just over a week after breaking Oscar Robertson’s career record for most triple-doubles in the regular season, Westbrook finished off the Pacers with a contribution of 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, while Beal, second in the list of the best scorers in the NBA for the second consecutive year, was always the decisive player in the attack of the Wizars and with a triple he established a 30-point advantage for the partial of 98-68 with some four minutes left in the third period. His scoring inspiration and complete dominance of the Wizards allowed him to be seated throughout the fourth period, recovering his strength in the face of what will be the great duel against the Sixers, while Westbrook was left out the last 8 minutes of the game after giving him his shoes to an amateur. One of many among the official attendance of 5,333 people who witnessed the game and that when Westbrook was on the personnel line they began to shout “MVP!” to him, as did his own teammate, Cuban American center Robin López, in a loving and mocking way.

Japanese power forward Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, 10 more than against the Boston Celtics in the first game of the play-in tournament, while Latvian forward Davis Bertans started 0-for-2 on 3-pointers, after a night of 0 for 7 on Tuesday, but he claimed two consecutive triples and ended up with nine in reserve. But it would be the Brazilian guard Raúl Neto who would become the winning factor by continuing to start and contribute 14 points after scoring 5 of 8 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 triples, and he was perfect from the personnel line after playing 26 minutes . Neto also captured three rebounds – all defensive -, recovered two balls, lost one and committed two personal fouls. Center Daniel Gafford, although he came out of reserve, imposed his power under the hoops with a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, which places him as a key player in the series against the Sixers when he has to face Embiid . Gafford set the best block record in team history by getting them all in the first half.

The Wizards went 17-6 in the final six weeks of the season to finish with the eighth-best record in the East, the same record they secured in the play-in against the Pacers who had won the opener of the inning tournament by 144-117 against the Charlotte Hornets, the first team to be eliminated under the new format.

Washington averaged 139.7 points as he swept the three-game season series against the Pacers, whom he once again dominated in every facet of the game. The Wizards are back in the playoffs after missing the last two years before acquiring Westbrook in a trade that sent John Wall to Houston, where he has been a complete disappointment by staying plagued by injury problems.

The Washington team faced a Covid-19 outbreak that affected more than half of its roster and caused a two-week hiatus. The team also lost two season starters to injuries including first round rookie, Israeli forward Deni Avdija (broken right ankle) and center Thomas Bryant (torn left knee ligament).

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points, while All-Star power forward, the Lithuanian Domantas Sabonis, obtained a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists before committing a foul early in the fourth quarter, without being able to avoid defeat and start the early vacation.