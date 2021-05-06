Westbrook and Beal push Antetokounmpo’s Bucks to the limit

Follow the fight on the podium in the East, a positional war in which the Philadelphia 76ers is close to being seeded for the playoffs: 45-21 by the Nets 43-23 and the Bucks 42-24 at an excellent moment. Being first gives the home court factor, but it can also send them into a first-round duel against the Wizards, a team that is going full steam and that has been playing much better than an eighth East for weeks. Now at 30-36, his place is in the play in. March tenth after his horrible start to the season and has a shot at ninth place (mid-game of a decomposing Pacers). Whether it is ninth or tenth, it would take two wins without failure in the play in to be eighth and sneak into the playoffs.

But in that elimination tournament, which also threatens the Heat, Celtics and Hawks (there will be strong duels in the East) no one will want to have in front, and less in matches to heads or tails, these Wizards of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, who brushed the victory in Milwaukee (135-134) and since April 12 are 11-3, with two losses by one point and one by three… in overtime. It was a tremendous game, very beautiful, and resolved in the end. In the fourth quarter he went from 103-95 to 103-106 thanks to an 0-11 driven by eight points from Russell Westbrook. The Bucks, without Khris Middleton, escaped again (119-111) but were 0-8 within seconds (119-119). With 124-124 in the absence of three minutes, came a triple from Forbes and two from Connaughton: 133-128 already with Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated. Beal’s 3-pointers pushed the finish to the limit: 135-134 before a ground kick that the Wizards nearly stole and a desperate final shot from Garrison Matthews.

The Bucks’ secondaries were essential: 16 points and 6 rebounds from Connaughton with 4/8 on triples, 14 points from Forbes (2/5 on triples), 11 points and 4 assists from Teague, 9 and 6 rebounds from Teague … good production alongside Antetokounmpo (23 + 9 + 8 with 6 losses) and Jrue Holiday (29 + 5 + 6). DiVincenzo added 19 points with 5 triples and Brook Lopez 11 + 8 rebounds, including the key play: attack rebound and mate to make it 135-131 after Jrue’s failure. In the Wizards, excellent work by Matthews and Daniel Gafford, important to push the last quarter to the maximum. Without Hachimura, 13 points from Bertans and, of course, another tremendous match from the atomic couple: 42 points from Bradley Beal with 14/24 shooting and 29 + 12 + 17 from Russell Westbrook, what adds up 19 triple-doubles in his last 23 games and, with six to go, he has in his career 179, already only two from the gigantic historical top (181) of the legendary Oscar Robertson.

The Bucks, despite their victory, are still far enough away, given what remains, some Sixers who have also recovered their best tone: six wins in a row and 45-21. In Houston (115-135) they allowed practically a workout against the worst team in the NBA (eight losses now in nine games and 16 total wins; Pistons carry 19). No starter spent 26 minutes on the court and Joel Embiid added 25 to a total of 34 points and 12 rebounds. Demolition Man. Then Dwight Howard (10 + 8, 5/5 shooting) took over as Shake Milton (19 points) and Tyrese Maxey (12) scored. The Rockets’ situation is daunting. With only eight players available and Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate added to the absentee list, they were left in the second half without Kevin Porter Jr (he had 16 points and 5 assists) due to a sprained ankle. In the frame, they lived off the work of Olynyk (27 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) and rookie Kenyon Martin Jr (23 + 10 + 6). Only two reserves stepped onto the track: Anthony Lamb (22 points) and Armoni Brooks (20).

The Hawks achieved one of their most notorious victories of the season, an undeniable 135-103 against Phoenix Suns, which came as the best team in the League (they have been overtaken again by the Jazz), with five consecutive victories and 22 totals out of each , the best brand in the NBA. But the Suns are on the road to the East and came in exhausted after winning 24 hours earlier in overtime in Cleveland. It was very evident: 38-15 partial in the fourth quarter, which opened 97-88 and in which the Hawks scored the first 16 points to break the game, with brilliant minutes from rookie Onyeka Okongwu, who finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. When the Suns scored in play, after more than nine minutes, the set was 29-4 and the score was 126-92.

The Suns (30 points and 5 assists from Devin Booker) remain in 47-19, back to a Utah Jazz game, and the Hawks at 37-30, one and a half behind the Knicks and one and a half over the Celtics (sixth) and Heat (seventh). The play-in is at stake and Georgia’s men are in excellent position for that fight. They were 14-20 when Nate McMillan arrived, with whom the mark is 23-10, despite constant casualties (like almost all teams this season). Trae Young dominated the game again although he did not score out of three (16 points, 12 assists) and Clint Capela was once again decisive (18 points, 10 rebounds). In addition, Bogdanovic added 16 points and 6 assists, Gallinari 16 with 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Okongwu 14, Lou Williams 16 with 5 assists, Huerter 13 … A great collective game against an opponent who melted after a tremendous first quarter: 42 -38 from the quarter with both teams making 68% of their shots and the Hawks a brilliant 7/10 on 3s.

The Celtics (35-31) also took advantage of a comfortable game, visiting Orlando, to win (96-132) and stay in sixth place in the East, almost above the Hawks but even with the Heat, with whom they fight to avoid the play in with the Hornets still there, with few but some options to avoid that previous round. There was no history with the Magic (21-45) in terms of positioning for the next (juicy) draft. The Celtics always sent and solved the loss of Jaylen Brown with Evan Fournier, who received the tribute of the Magic in the first game against his former team. The French guard scored 18 points and distributed 4 assists in a backcourt in which sKemba Walker stood out, who equaled his best record of the season with 32 points. Celtics scored 21 triples, Jayson Tatum finished with 27 points and Pritchard with 14 from the bench. In the Magic, plagued with casualties, 20 points from Bacon, 19 and 15 rebounds from Mamba, 20 + 4 from Wagner and 18 + 10 + 5 from RJ Hampton, the player received in the transfer of Aaron Gordon who will have a role important in rebuilding the Central Florida team.

Sentenced to play in is Indiana Pacers, who against the Sacramento Kings (93-104) once again showed that he is getting some foxes done at the end of the season, a team devastated by injuries and already in serious rumors of bad tune with Nate Bjorkgren, coach in first year who started with excellent feelings and very good chemistry with the dressing room. After scoring 152 and 141 points in their last two games (one won, one lost), the Pacers stayed at 93 against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Domantas Sabonis added 27 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

But it is that the Kings have had one last resurrection when they were already hopeless: four victories in a row, all four at home, with De’Aaron Fox injured and now also without Haliburton. They are 29-37, and in principle it does not give them to reach the play in the West … but at least they are still in the fight: two and a half games now. Marvin Bagley played one of the best games of his rugged career (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Delon Wright was gigantic before the losses in the backcourt: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals.