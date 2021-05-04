Westbrook, 14 + 21 + 24 !: “He’s the best after Magic Johnson”

This is the best version of Russell Westbrook in a long, long time. Above of course the bad experiment at the Houston Rockets (where he had excellent moments, if at all). Above his last steps in OKC Thunder, the team of his life. After arriving at Washington Wizards with his status as an elite player hanging by a thread, and from a bad start in the capital (he played with a muscle injury), Westbrook has regained his smile and joy, he has returned to be happy next door Scott Brooks, his coach for the first seven years of his Oklahoma career, and a voracious scorer like Bradley Beal. In this version, Westbrook is a gifted, magnetic, feline gamer.

It is the Westbrook that does not force bad shots, that does not demand to take his team out of all the puddles, that does not swarm the court doing everything … including everything (or almost everything) bad. East Westbrook no longer need to produce due to indifference, and his efficiency is skyrocketing to his best numbers in years while his statistics are (always are for him) monstrous: this time 14 points, 21 rebounds (his career top) and 24 assists (equaling the top) for his Wizards to beat the Indiana Pacers 154-141, a team that was coming from scoring 152 points in his previous game and from there he went on to fit 154. The win not only leaves the Wizards with one foot in play-in (three games ahead of the Toronto Raptors) but puts them within a shot of the Pacers ‘ninth place: 30-34 by 35. And the Hornets’ eighth (31-33).

A top-notch port comes to the Wizards. They have seven games left and the next five are on a tour in which they visit Milwaukee, Toronto (direct duel), Indiana and Atlanta twice. But they’ve put both feet on the pre-playoff crossovers after a horrendous start to the season. Rather, the Pacers got off to a great start and have melted away, crushed by injuries. Malcolm Brogdon has joined all the known ones and in this match Edmond Sumner fell. Substitutes for the injured get injured, it’s that kind of year for Some of the Pacers who continue to shoot Domantas Sabonis (32 points, 19 rebounds and 9 assists) and Caris LeVert (33 + 7 + 5).

But the night was Westbrook and some Wizards who made 61% of their shots, which between the second and the third quarter they scored 86 points (86-71), 46 only in a third (46-35) incredible in which they scored 17 baskets with 16 assists and 63% shooting (17/27). In the end, Hachimura added 27 points and 7 rebounds, Beal 26 points and the bench produced a scoring cataract: Hutchison, Gafford, Bertans, Smith, Lopez …

Westbrook has become the first player in history to sign more than one game with at least 20 rebounds and 20 assists. Until now, only Wilt Chamberlain had achieved it, in February 1968. He did it on April 2, 2019 and has repeated a little more than two years later. Only in the second quarter he distributed 11 assists and at halftime he was on 12 rebounds and 14 basket passes with only three attempted shots. He finished with 8 (5/8) and without throwing three. There are 32 triple-doubles this season, fourth historical mark in a ranking in which it has the first (42 in a course) and 178 in his career, now just three out of Oscar Robertson’s 181, who has only a few days left with the historic ceiling. Westbrook, in addition, will finish the season averaging a triple-double although he does not add a single point, not a rebound or an assist. It will be the fourth time I have achieved something that Robertson himself, Big O, had only achieved before (and only once).

So Scott Brooks wanted to make clear his adoration for his player: “The point guards don’t do what he does. They are not made to do these things. He will remain, surely, as the second best point guard in history after Magic Johnson”. An obvious hyperbola, but one thing is clear: if there is a time to use them talking about Westbrook (a player in hyperbole format, in fact) it is now. It deserves the hype.