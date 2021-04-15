West Virginia offers remote workers a salary of $ 12,000 if you move there for two years

West Virginia hopes to attract remote workers to the state by promising to pay them $ 12,000 and give them a year of free outdoor activities..

The state tourism office announced Tuesday a new program called Ascend WV aimed at attracting home-based workers to relocate to West Virginia.

Ascend WV will provide relocation packages to incoming residents, starting with 50 spaces for those interested in moving to the city of Morgantown, home to West Virginia University. The program will eventually expand to more cities across the state.

The relocation package includes:

– $ 12,000 in cash

–One year of free outdoor activities including rafting, rock climbing, zip lining, golf and skiing.

–Over $ 1,200 in free outdoor equipment rental

–Free access to coworking spaces

–Career advancement through WVU, including access to business school training

–Networking events with state business leaders

–Social events to help incoming residents meet new people

Those who move will receive $ 10,000 in monthly installments for the first year and the other $ 2,000 will be given to them if they stay for a second year.

The program is funded by a $ 25 million grant from Intuit commercial software company CEO Brad D. Smith. The donation was made to the Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.

This organization partnered with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and Economic Development to create the program in six months.

Smith is a native of West Virginia and said in a statement that he hopes the program will allow West Virginia to capitalize on national workforce trends by taking advantage of the state’s open-air activities.

West Virginia is one of the few states hoping to attract remote workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last year, Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced a similar program that grants workers $ 10,000 to relocate to the city. And earlier this year, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez partnered with Softbank Capital to invest $ 100 million in making the city friendlier to tech startups hoping to relocate.

You can apply for the initiative by clicking on this link.

