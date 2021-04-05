West Ham win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-3)

04/05/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

The West Ham won the Wolverhampton 2-3 during the meeting held this Monday at the Molineux Stadium. Both teams were returning to the pitch after a break of more than three months due to the coronavirus health crisis. The Wolverhampton Wanderers He faced the match with the intention of tracing his league score after losing the last game to him Manchester City by a score of 4-1. On the visitors’ side, the West Ham had to settle for a three-way tie against the Arsenal. After the duel, the set of Wolverhampton is fourteenth at the end of the match, while the West Ham it is fourth.

The first half of the duel began in an unbeatable way for the group of the ‘Hammers’, who premiered the luminous one thanks to a goal of Lingard in minute 6. Later he scored the West Ham with a goal from Fornals in the 14th minute, allowing the 0-2. After a new play, he increased the score of the visiting team by means of a goal of Bowen at 39 minutes it established the 0-3. But later the Wolverhampton Wanderers approached the scoreboard through a goal of Dendoncker shortly before the end, specifically in 44, thus ending the first period with the result of 1-3.

In the second half the local team scored a goal, which approached the scoreboard with a goal from Fábio Silva at 68 minutes, ending the match with a score of 2-3 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Wolverhampton Wanderers gave entrance to Fábio Silva, Vitinha and Hoever by Power, Willian jose and Aït-Nouri, Meanwhile he West Ham gave entrance to Bowen, Johnson and Benrahma by Antonio, Masuaku and Fornals.

The referee gave a yellow card to Rúben Neves by the local team already Dawson, Diop, Soucek and Lingard by the ‘Hammers’ team.

With 52 points, the team of David moyes was located in fourth place in the table, in the Champions League access place, while the team led Nuno Espírito Santo he was in fourteenth position with 35 points at the end of the match.

On the next day the Wolverhampton Wanderers will play against him Fulham at home and the West Ham will play his match against him Leicester city at home.

Data sheetWolverhampton Wanderers:Rui Patrício, Coady, Saïss, Dendoncker, Podence (Fábio Silva, min.46), Rúben Neves, Aït-Nouri (Hoever, min.91), Semedo, Traoré, Willian José (Vitinha, min.72) and NetoWest Ham:Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Noble, Soucek, Lingard, Masuaku (Johnson, min.67), Fornals (Benrahma, min.78) and Antonio (Bowen, min.36)Stadium:Molineux StadiumGoals:Lingard (0-1, min. 6), Fornals (0-2, min. 14), Bowen (0-3, min. 39), Dendoncker (1-3, min. 44) and Fábio Silva (2-3 , min. 68)