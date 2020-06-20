We continue with the intense activity of the return of the Premier League 2019-2020 this Saturday, June 20, when the West ham seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that allows them to return with everything, but they will receive some Wolves who know that hitting this resume is vital when visiting the London Olympian.

Time and Channel West Ham vs Wolves

Campus: Olympic Stadium, London, England

Hour: 5:30 pm from the United Kingdom and 6:30 pm from Spain. 11:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. . in the United States.

West Ham vs Wolves LIVE

The box of West ham He had been having a very difficult campaign fighting at the bottom of the table for his salvation, given that in 29 days they had only added 7 wins, 6 draws and have fallen in 16 duels.

The Hammers They had their last duel on the distant March 7 when they visited Arsenal suffering a tough 1-0 defeat.

For their part, Wolves They are the other side of the coin being one of the great protagonists and they hope that in this resumption they can keep up the pace to dream of the Champions League. They have 10 wins, 13 draws and have lost in 6 games.

The last duel of the Wolves It dates back to March 12 in the Europa League where they tied 1-1 on their visit to Olympiacos, while a few days earlier they had tied 0-0 against Brighton in their last Premier clash.

As he West ham Like the Wolves they know the importance of this match given that both clubs return and have the mission of winning, more than for the points, for the emotional aspect; in the general table we find the Hammers in position 16 with 27 points, while Los Lobos, from Raúl Jiménez, they are sixth with 43 units in the Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. West Ham vs Wolves.

West Ham vs Wolves LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 30 Premier League 2019-2020