Karren Brady, vice president of West Ham, said all 20 clubs competing in the English Premier League are ready to complete the season. However, there are, according to the London club manager, “many obstacles to overcome”.

“At yesterday’s meeting, all the clubs said they wanted to restart the season,” Brady wrote in his column in the British newspaper The Sun. “We all know that a lot of work together, good faith, careful thinking and commitments will be needed if we have any. chance of that happening “.

At Friday’s meeting, the clubs received the guidelines for the “Project Restart” conceived by the Premier League, and were informed that the remaining 92 games of the current season, interrupted by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, must be played behind closed doors in eight to 10 neutral stadiums, which could be a major point of contention.

“The only common theme among all clubs is that any commitment must be fair and maintain the integrity of the game. Players and coaches must be the main decision makers in the protocols, as there is still a long way from where we are now to to really play again. There are many obstacles to overcome and undoubtedly many commitments to make “, said the leader, who is also a member of the House of Lords.

Brady detailed a four-stage plan for the return of football to Britain to be consummated. The first, already underway, includes individual sessions in the training camps. Phase two is the return to group training, phase three provides for the restart of the Premier League games and the final phase, the return of international matches.

“Phase three will include discussions about the possibility of playing on neutral fields, which nobody wants, but it is clear that the location of matches when the league starts again will be subject to approval,” said Brady.

There is still no definition on the date on which the English Championship will resume, however, the Restart Project stipulates June 8 as the most likely day for the restart of the competition. Which means Liverpool’s 30-year drought without winning the English league is about to end.

Coach Jurgen Klopp’s team leads the tournament with ample clearance, 25 points ahead of runner-up Manchester City. The downside of the likely achievement is that, due to restrictive measures, fans will not be able to celebrate at Anfield.

.