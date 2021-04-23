West Ham host Chelsea in their fiefdom

04/23/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

The Chelsea travel this Saturday to London Stadium to measure yourself with West Ham in their thirty-third Premier League match, which will kick off at 18:30.

The West Ham faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the game that corresponds to the thirty-third day after suffering a defeat against him Newcastle united in the previous match by a result of 3-2. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 16 of the 32 matches played so far in the Premier League, with 53 goals in favor and 42 against.

For his part, Chelsea had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Brighton and Hove Albion during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 15 of them and has a balance of 50 goals scored against 31 goals received.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

As a local, the West Ham He has achieved figures of nine wins, three losses and four draws in 16 games played at his stadium, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. At home, the Chelsea they have won eight times and drawn four times in their 16 games so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of West HamIn fact, the numbers show nine wins, 11 losses and five draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the Premier League. The last game they played on West Ham and the Chelsea in this competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a result of 3-0 favorable to the Chelsea.

In addition, this match can undo the tiebreaker in the leaderboard, since both teams arrive with the same 55 points to the match. The home team is fifth, while the visiting team is currently in fourth place.