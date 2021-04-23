West Ham – Chelsea Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/23/2021 at 3:39 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the West Ham and the Chelsea and whose destination of realization will be Olympic Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by David Moyes adds 55 points and +11 in goal differential, ranking fifth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a defeat against Newcastle (3-2), a win over Leicester City (3-2), a win against Wolves (3-2) and a draw with Arsenal (3-3).

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel’s squad accumulates 55 points and +19 in goal differential, so it is in the fourth seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a draw with Brighton (0-0), a win against Crystal Palace (4-1), a loss to West Bromwich (5-2) and a draw with Leeds (0-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE WEST HAM – CHELSEA OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the West Ham and the Chelsea of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.