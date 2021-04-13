West Bromwich Albion have three points after passing over Southampton (3-0)

04/12/2021

On at 22:21 CEST

The West brom consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Southampton during the match played in the The hawthorns this Monday. The West Bromwich Albion He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 2-5 victory against Chelsea. On the visitors’ side, the Southampton won in his fief 3-2 his last match in the tournament against the Burnley. With this marker, the West Bromwich team is nineteenth, while the Southampton It is fourteenth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the West Bromwich team, which kicked off at the The hawthorns thanks to a maximum penalty goal of Matheus Pereira at 32 minutes. After a new play, the local team’s score increased, which increased the score thanks to the goal of Phillips at 35 minutes. After this, the first period concluded with a score of 2-0.

In the second part, luck came for him West Bromwich Albion, who put more land in between with a goal from Robinson in the 69th minute, ending the match with a final score of 3-0.

The technician of the West brom, Sam allardyce, gave entry to the field to Gallagher, Robson-Kanu Y Ajayi replacing Robinson, Diagne Y Bartley, while on the part of the Southampton, Ralph Hasenhüttl replaced Che adams, Tella Y Djenepo for Walcott, Ings Y Walker-Peters.

In the duel the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Ward-Prowse.

With this good display the West Bromwich Albion He already has 24 points in the Premier League and is placed in nineteenth place in the table, with a place of relegation to the Second Division. For his part, Southampton remains with 36 points with which he faced this thirty-first day.

The next Premier League engagement for him West Bromwich Albion is against him Leicester city, Meanwhile he Southampton will face the Crystal palace.

Data sheetWest Bromwich Albion:Johnstone, Bartley (Ajayi, min.85), O’shea, Townsend, Furlong, Maitland-Niles, Yoku & scedil; lu, Matheus Pereira, Phillips, Diagne (Robson-Kanu, min.76) and Robinson (Gallagher, min.72 )Southampton:Forster, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Walker-Peters (Djenepo, min.87), Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott (Che Adams, min.76), Armstrong, Redmond and Ings (Tella, min.87)Stadium:The hawthornsGoals:Matheus Pereira (1-0, min. 32), Phillips (2-0, min. 35) and Robinson (3-0, min. 69)