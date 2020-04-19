Wesley Safadão commanded another live this Saturday (19) straight from the gardens of his home, in Ceará. During the broadcast, the artist clarified the fact that he reduced his team’s wages by 50% during this quarantine and said: ‘There are many people who, even earning 50%, are earning R $ 3,000, R $ 5,000, R $ 8 thousand. But most artists pay for a show and if they’re not doing a show, they won nothing ‘

Wesley Safadão got into the mood of lives and, on a stage set in the gardens of his home, in Ceará, the artist sang, received requests from famous fans, such as Neymar, Paolla Oliveira and Ronaldo, and collected many donations for needy people and also for who, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, are unable to work. “There is the bar singer, the guy who sets up the stage, who cleans the bathrooms of the concert halls, the people who work at the events that we participate in are not working because we have no way to do shows and we will not have anytime soon. So through companies we will find a way to take donations to these people “, he guaranteed. Thyane Dantas’ husband also explained that, in contrast to Naiara Azevedo, who laid off 140 employees, she chose to reduce salaries to keep her team employed.

Wesley Safadão countered criticism for wage reduction

In a conversation with Tirulipa, who helped him lead the live that included unpublished songs to great successes, Safadão explained the decision to cut wages. “If everyone in my company comes together, there are more than 100 people for us to maintain. I was criticized a lot these days because I reduced the salary of those who work with me by 50%. But there are many people who, even earning 50%, are earning R $ 3 thousand, R $ 5 thousand, R $ 8 thousand. Except that most artists pay for shows and if they are not doing a show, they do not earn anything. So it is very easy to say that you will not fire anyone because if you are not doing a show there is no obligation to pay nothing “, he stressed. And he said: “Don’t worry because I will be hugging my class, which helps me to bring joy to this Brazil”.

Wesley Safadão has enjoyed the quarantine with his family

Accustomed to a heavy routine of shows, Wesley Safadão has taken advantage of this break forced by the quarantine to enjoy the family more. Filmed by the woman, with whom he has been married for 3 years, the musician appeared to moisturize Thyane’s hair, which then won an “enough more” from the artist, to the delight of the couple’s fans.

Thyane Dantas is praised for her relationship with her stepson

Mother of Ysis and Dom, fruits of her marriage to Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas maintains a good relationship with Yhudy, the artist’s eldest son, from her former relationship with Mileide Mihaile. In a recent photo published by the influencer, the love for her stepson became clear and drew the attention of Internet users, who praised: “I think this union is so beautiful. You are a wonderful stepmother,” said one. “I wanted my son’s stepmother to treat him with the same affection that Thyane treats Yhudy. Congratulations,” said another follower.

