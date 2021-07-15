Wes Unseld Jr., favorite to coach Washington Wizards

According to . teammates, the Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. is the big favorite to be the new coach of Washington Wizards. It so happens that he is the son of Wes Unseld, the former Hall of Famer for the Bullets. In addition, he began his renowned career as an assistant coach in the American capital.

