Former NBA player Westley ‘Wes’ Unseld has passed away Tuesday at age 74, as confirmed by a brief statement released by his family first thing this morning, as a result of pneumonia.

06/02/2020 at 19:47

CEST

Sport.es

« We are saddened to share that our beloved husband, father and grandfather Wes Unseld fhe appeared surrounded by his family after fighting for his health, recently due to pneumonia. He was the pillar of our family, a patriarch who delighted only to be with his wife, children, friends and teammates, « said the note.

« He was our hero and he loved to play and work with basketball in cities like Baltimore and Washington. Cities that he proudly wore for so many years, « said his family.

13 professional seasons

Unseld, what played his 13-year career on the same team, the Bullets, managed to be voted ‘Rookie of the Year’ and Most Valuable Player (MVP) the same season, something that only Wilt Chamberlain had achieved so far.

That 1969 served to catapult his career and become a true reference. The former Louisville-born player retired in 1981, entered the Hall of Fame in 1988 and enjoyed a unique experience as a technician, precisely in front of the Bullets, already based in Washington, where he stayed seven seasons