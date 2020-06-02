Wes Unseld He has passed away at age 74 after battling cancer for a long time and leaves a deep void in the NBA. Member of the Hall of Fame and legend of the Washington Bullets, a team in which he played for 13 seasons as a player (from 1968 to 1981) and six as a coach (from 1988 to 1994), was a determining figure in the progress of the league. Champion in 1978, year in which he was MVP of the finals, he was a player with a robust body, remarkable agility and innate ability to play under the board at 2.01m tall. He was Rookie of the Year in 1969 and entered the Hall Of Fame in 1988.

