Amblin Partners has announced that it has acquired the film rights to ‘The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August’, the novel written by Catherine Webb under the pseudonym Claire North that in Spain we know as ‘The first fifteen lives of Harry August’.

Melissa Iqbal (‘The Nevers’) will be in charge of writing the script of a movie to be directed by Wes Ball, responsible for the trilogy of ‘The Maze Runner’, of what could ‘Mouse Guard’ and in principle, also Future director of the next film in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures and Joe Hartwick Jr. of Oddball Entertainment will be their producers, while Jeb Brody and Andrew Calof will oversee the production by Amblin Partners.

Published in our country by Colmena Ediciones, the Spanish synopsis of the original novel is as follows:

“Harry August is on his deathbed. Again.

Every time Harry dies, he is reborn right in the same place and on the same date, as a child with all the knowledge of a life he has lived twelve times before. No matter what he does or the decisions he makes, when Harry dies he always goes back to where it all started. Until now.

As Harry approaches the end of his eleventh life, a little girl approaches the edge of her bed. I almost miss you, Dr. August, he says. I need to send a message with you to the past. It has been passed from child to adult, from child to adult, a thousand years back in time. The message is that the world is ending and we cannot prevent it. Now it’s your turn.

This is the story of what Harry August does next (and what he did before). How he tries to save a past that he cannot change and a future that he cannot allow. This is a story of friendship and betrayal, of love and loneliness, of loyalty and redemption, and of the inevitable passing of time.