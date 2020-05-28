There are many productions that hope to start soon, including the new movie “Planet of the Apes” to direct the head of the trilogy of “The Maze Runner”, Wes Ball. The filmmaker spoke with Discussing Film about how to try to forge a new path for the franchise.

Glancing back at this mythical science fiction saga and reflecting on how a filmmaker should continue his legacy, Ball indicated that he and his team of writers have spent a long time discovering a new path for movies:

“Those last three films form one of the great trilogies we have in the history of modern cinema. They are so well done … They honored the original films from which they emerged, the Charlton Heston films, but were based on modern sensitivity and It just worked. Csar is one of the great movie characters we’ll have over time. So what to do to follow that? At the same time, he wasn’t interested in doing the fourth part, either. We also want to do our thing. “

The 39-year-old director feels that he and his team have found a way to stay in the universe already created, although they are also willing to offer novelties that contribute great things:

Say this, for fans of the three original films don’t worry, they’re in good hands. The original writers and producers, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, also agree. Josh Friedman is writing the script, and much of the The same team is involved. We will feel like we are part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we can do some really cool things. It will be exciting to see it on the biggest screen possible. “

Based on the novel by the French writer Pierre Boulle, such was the success of ‘The Planet of the Apes’ that the film starring Charlton Heston had four more installments in the early 70’s. Tim Burton took the initial idea and made a fairly similar film, although with an ending that did not have the expected repercussion, since there were not a few who doubted the quality of this tape.

In 2011 Rupert Wyatt made the first installment of a new triloga / reboot titled ‘The Origin of the Planet of the Apes’, a film that became both a critical and commercial success. Andy Serkis got into the skin of the main character in two other sequels: ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ (2014) and ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’ (2017), both directed by Matt Reeves. Between the three films, they grossed more than $ 1.68 billion at the worldwide box office.