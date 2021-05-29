Wes Anderson’s film will hit theaters in October – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Among the various drawbacks brought by the pandemic, perhaps the worst for moviegoers was the multiple long-awaited movie delays. For example, The French Dispatch, director Wes Anderson’s new extravaganza that originally had a premiere set for October 2020 and has now just confirmed a date for the same month, but this year, of course.

Anderson’s film will also be able to be seen from before (via), since it will be present at the next Cannes Film Festival and later at the New York Film Festival. To be precise, during the last days of July at La Croisette and during the fall at the New York event. There it will receive its world premiere and its first days of exhibition, before reaching theaters commercially on October 22.

It should be noted that this date is not yet official in Mexico and corresponds mainly to its domestic release -that is, in the United States-. However, the film is produced by Searchlight Pictures, a division of FOX that is therefore now owned by Disney. This would increase the chances of having it in Mexican territory at the same time, or almost at the same time, as in the neighboring country.

Source: CinePremiere