Wes Anderson will shoot his new film in Chinchón

Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

Wes Anderson: All his films from worst to best10 fundamental keys to understanding Wes Anderson’s cinema

Next July, the Madrid town of Chinchón will receive a very special guest: the director Wes anderson that, as announced by El País, he will shoot his next film there. Although production will start in summer, the sets that simulate a western landscape are already being built. Although there is still no official confirmation, the filmmaker, who will be there until August, could have chosen a large part of the regulars in his filmography for the cast. Thus, we could see interpreters of the stature of Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Bob Balaban, Jason Schartzmann, Saoirse Ronan or Christoph Waltz. Neither is the title of the film known, nor what its plot will be, although some of the locations that are being erected there these days recreate a train station or a desert.

It is not the first time that Chinchón has become a movie set. In its streets, some classics were filmed such as ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ (Michael Anderson, 1956) or ‘King of Kings’ (Nicholas Ray, 1961).

Waiting to have more information about this new project and before seeing Wes Craven in our country, the filmmaker will travel to the Cannes Festival to present, this time, the long-awaited ‘The French Chronicle’.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io