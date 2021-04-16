“Werner is a blind horse”

04/16/2021 at 8:33 PM CEST

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea has managed to sneak into the Champions League semi-finals with a team that has managed to revive since taking over.

One of its main stars is Timo Werner, for whom the ‘blues’ paid 53 million to RB Leipzig and has not managed to reach its best level in London, adding only 10 goals in more than 3,000 minutes, with another 11 assists.From Werner, the public is asking for more effectiveness, and Tuchel has already taken the first step by not putting him in the last two important games for Chelsea, the last one in the Premier League and the second leg against Porto.

Rafael Van der Vaart, former Real Madrid and Tottenham player, among others, criticized the German’s Figuera on Dutch television Ziggo Sport.

“If I were Thomas Tuchel I would always choose Hakim Ziyech, he is the best option by far. Timo Werner is very fast and maybe a good choice in away matches where Chelsea are under pressure, but all he does is lower his head and run to death, he is a real blind horse“, He said.

Another name is Kai havertz, Chelsea’s young bet alongside Werner last summer, who seems to be beating his compatriot, as well as Hakim Ziyech.