Werner: "He preferred that they not summon Benzema …"

Before meeting last Tuesday in the match that the Gauls ended up winning, the Germany striker praised Benzema. It is clear that France’s potential grows with the Real Madrid striker in the team, and as a direct rival, the Chelsea striker had this to say: “He would have preferred that he had not been called up again for France this year. “

He kept surrendering to Benzema, placing him among the most lethal: “For me, he is one of the three best center forwards in the world alongside Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. “

Forming a fearsome forward with Mbappé and Griezmann, the German striker affirmed: “area player. With the ball at his feet he is incredible. His ability to dribble, his way of shooting and his involvement make him a player similar to Roberto Firmino of Liverpool. He distributes the game, then enters the area and always transmits danger due to his power of the head and his technical quality. “