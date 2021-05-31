Werner, Havertz and Mount, headlines

The Chelsea has made official the line-up of Thomas tuchel ahead of the grand finale of the Champions League. The German coach does not introduce any renowned novelty in the line-up and will go out with everything to beat the Manchester City and lift the second Champions League in the history of the London club. Havertz, Werner Y Mount, offensive trident chosen for the English final at the Estadio do Dragao.

This is the Chelsea official line-up against Manchester City in the Champions League final: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Chillwell; Havertz, Mount, and Werner.

Manchester City Y Chelsea they face each other in a Champions League final with an English accent. The superiority of the Premier League It is demonstrated again in Europe with a final between two teams from the English championship. Two teams that cohabit in the same competition, but have two very different styles devised by Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, great protagonists of the final of the Estadio do Dragao.

The Chelsea lands in the Champions League final for the third time in its history. He lost in 2008 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United, but was compensated in 2012 in the famous Allianz Arena penalty shootout against him. Bayern Munich. Almost ten years later Londoners return to the final with the aim of being crowned European champions once again.

Those of Thomas tuchel they got the ticket to the final after winning in the round of 16 at Atlético de Madrid, in quarters to Port and in the semifinals at Real Madrid. The last stumbling block is City Pep Guardiola, a team that arrives in full football maturity wanting to be crowned European champions for the first time in its history. Without a doubt, it will be a match at the height of a Champions League final.