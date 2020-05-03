The next months may be the last of Timo Werner at RB Leipzig. The German striker has had several girlfriends in recent seasons, but I had never agreed to take the step of leaving the club German where he has drawn the attention of all the great clubs in Europe based on goals.

The German striker has given an interview to the newspaper of his country Bild. In it Timo Werner ensures that in the case of leaving Leipzig he would leave the Bundesliga. DIn this way, options such as Bayern Munich would be ruled out and, given their quality, the League or the Premier League would seem their destinies more than possibleAlthough there is also an option in Serie A if Lautaro Martínez leaves Inter Milan.

“If a change of scenery became an issue at some point, would be more interested in going abroad than signing for Bayern »Timo Werner said, making it clear that his preference is to leave the German league. «The challenge of another league would attract me more than a change in the Bundesliga, ”continued the RB Leipzig international striker.

He was close to Madrid

Great teams from the old continent closely follow the German striker, which with these statements is put on the market next summer. Jovic’s possible departure in the form of a loan could Real Madrid movie is signed by a Timo Werner which is synonymous with goal. Barcelona also closely follows, being plan B if the option of Lautaro Martínez failed.

In addition, the name of Timo Werner was also last summer on the agenda of Atlético de Madrid’s sports management, who could also bet on him if Diego Costa leaves the Metropolitano. Along with these three clubs, they could also make some move from the Premier League, a competition in which the German has never been short of brides.