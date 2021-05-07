Werevertumorro and Enrique Beas get hooked on networks and the journalist ends up humiliated

The influencer and fan of the Eagles of America, Gabriel Montiel better known as “Werevertomorro” offered to advise the “future” franchises of the Major League Soccer, in order to take advantage of the resources and bring worthwhile footballers, all this more as a joke than in truth.

“Please future team of EL PASO TEXAS or ALBUQUERQUE FC, hire me and I will put together a combined team of Mexicans, Costa Ricans and Argentines that will cost you half the price of ONE FRANCHISE PLAYER.”

This caused the annoyance of Enrique Beas, who could not bear the words of the influencer, trying to put him in his place, but making a mistake confusing a Video Game company with the world of the “competitive” gamer.

“Dear Gabriel, professional soccer is not EA Sports. I understand that you want to “analyze” as if the game were on a console, but there is a lot of multi-disciplinary work in each franchise. Greetings”

What was used by Werevertomorrow to make fun of what the journalist said, “Dear Enrique. “EA sports” is a company, maybe you mean “esports” when I have my team I invite you from a friendly press so that you have exclusives and don’t give me bad marks (I’m already catching on to the environment, right?) “

