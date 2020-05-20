Cybercriminals began distributing fake WhatsApp messages allegedly giving away three-month gasoline vouchers at Shell stations, security firm ESET warned. Read: Wall Street opens higher and Down Jones gains 1.22%

The firm said the deception consists of informing users that the Shell company has no where to store the fuel, so it needs to give it away.

May 18, 2020

This is a new bogus criminal campaign to steal sensitive data from WhatsApp users and take control of their devices where they store information such as bank accounts and passwords.

A new social engineering campaign that seeks to steal personal information from its victims and install adware (advertising software) on their computers was analyzed. “

“It is a hoax that circulates through WhatsApp that consists of a message in which it tries to impersonate the identity of the Shell company to make the user believe that they are giving away fuel due to alleged storage problems,” explained ESET. “

He explained that the WhatsApp message includes a supposed link to the official Shell site where you must register, however, it is an apocryphal page that pretends to be the real one.

“In case the user accesses the link in the message, they will find a page that pretends to be the official Shell. The campaign explains that this is a benefit that consists of three months of free fuel for those who return to their activity work or academic as a result of the relaxation of the quarantine period. “

“As ESET analyzed, in the last seven days, the country from which more information was sought on this alleged benefit was Argentina, as it recently changed its phase (from the Covid-19 quarantine) in some sectors of the economy,” he explained the security firm. “

In some areas of the country they have already started to return to activities, while in others it is expected to occur on June 1.

