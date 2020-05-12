Representing the night knight has never been easy for any actor, since it is not only a physical preparation, but the importance of personifying such a popular hero of the DC universe must be faced, since fans will judge to the smallest detail, so Robert Pattinson spoke of the previous Batman and how they influenced at.

Since he was chosen as the next knight of the night, Pattinson has had to face innumerable criticisms made by the followers of the character, Those who consider that the actor does not have what it takes to become Batman, and comparisons with previous versions have been swift, however, the actor sees this as an advantage, instead of seeing it as something negative, as revealed in interview with GQ.

“I think sometimes the downsides, which I’ve definitely thought about, seem to be the benefits. I like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-made versions of the character that seem quite definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. The other day I was watching the making of Batman & Robin and even then, George Clooney said he was concerned that much of the terrain that the character should cover has already been covered. And that was in 1997, “said the actor.

Pattinson compared the work he is currently doing with previous versions of Batman, and concluded that you have to come up with something totally new, a feature of the night knight that has not yet been exploited, something that sounds difficult, considering the multiple productions that have been made about the character.

“And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s and I was thinking it’s fun when you’ve covered more and more ground, like, where’s the gap? You’ve seen this kind of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of more tired version, a kind of more animal version, and the puzzle of this becomes quite satisfying, thinking, ‘Where’s my opening?’ And also, do I have Something within me that would work if I could? It’s a part of the legacy, right? I like that. There are so few things in life that people passionately worry about before it happens, ”the actor explained.

This is how Robert Pattinson spoke of the previous Batman And far from these versions putting more pressure on him, he sees it as a good thing, since he will have the possibility to show a new aspect of the hero, since Matt Reeves has declared that his version will explore the detective side of the night knight, something that has not been previously represented.