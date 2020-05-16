Finally, after a long wait of 24 years, finally the studio is preparing the sequel to ‘Space Jam’, movie that brought the Looney Tunes together with flesh and blood people to play a basketball game against an alien race and despite the fact that the film was a success, Bill Murray feels he was not famous for his participation in ‘Space Jam ‘.

As we will remember, animated characters have to ask for help from popular player Michael Jordan to help them win a dangerous basketball game, as the aliens they are going to play against became extremely skilled and great, having stolen their skills from several famous NBA players.

Thus, in the final play of the game they are left without a player and just when they are about to lose by default Bill Murray appears To complete the team, it is so that after a series of plays, Murray gives Jordan a pass and he manages to score the basket that gives the victory to his team.

Now, in a recent interview, Murray said that even though he gave the winning pass, he was never given the recognition he deserved. “Well, I made the movie ‘Space Jam’ with Michael Jordan, and people forget that I helped to get the game’s winning basket. It is so easy to forget, I stole the ball, I made the pass and I have nothing, they did not even interview me afterwards, “said the actor.

Although Murray’s comments are totally ironic, It is not ruled out that the actor made a special cameo in the second part of ‘Space Jam’, so we hope that this time he will receive the credit he deserves, although he was the one who did not want to stay to celebrate with the team, arguing that he would go to the doctor to have his knees checked.

It is for this reason that Bill Murray feels that he did not have the fame he deserved for ‘Space Jam’, But the truth is that fans continue to fondly remember his participation in the film, for now we will be able to see the actor next year in the new installment of ‘Ghostbusters’, where he will once again play Peter Venkman.