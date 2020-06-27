Photograph given this Monday by the Mexican presidency of the ??????? Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico). . / Presidencia De México EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

(Presidency of Mexico /)

During the press conference this Friday on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, stressed that there is no kind of favoritism in the Government to carry out COVID tests- 19.

And it is that the health official was questioned about the confrontation he had at the end of the conference this Thursday, where he was rebuked by the reporter Alejandro Alemán from the medical website Medicina Digital, who pointed out that there are « privileged » groups that have greater ease to get tested quickly, like officials who have tested positive in the past few days.

“They are privileged, they can have accessible evidence. If I had symptoms I would have to go to a hospital, « he said.

At that moment López-Gatell asked the reporter not to defame: Do not do that, Alejandro, because you are slandering. There is the amount of tests that have been done

(youtube / Government of Mexico)

He even explained that he would have the same right to be examined in case of presenting symptoms, such as when a contact study was carried out among the participants of the daily conference after Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, reported being infected.

“If you do develop symptoms, you should be tested. And in public service you have proof available ”

For this reason, the specialist regretted that this Friday Alejandro Alemán did not go to the National Palace; however, he mentioned that the reporter will have the right of reply when he attends.

In this context, he reassured that COVID-19 screening is done for people who really need it.

“There is no privilege here. There are no people in this government who are worth more or less, that would be an aberration in the practice of public service ”.

(Photo: Twitter / HLGatell)

In addition, López-Gatell questioned the reporters present if they had been charged for that test, to which they replied no. Before this reaction, he added that it was thanks to the Mexican State

Who paid for the test? The Mexican State. It was thanks to the taxes of each and everyone that the laboratory study was made, since it is in the public interest that there are no contagions in this vital communication space. ”

Likewise, he indicated that it would be difficult for someone to affirm that a first-rate official is not strategic for the country, so maintaining the health and integrity of any of them is very important for the public life of Mexico.

As for the study of contacts of the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said that a preliminary list of more than 60 people made by the infected person began on June 25.

« We are already interviewing each of these people to see if they meet the contact criteria »

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Health Secretary (Ssa) reported that so far they have been registered in Mexico 208,392 confirmed cases COVID-19 and 25,779 deaths since the end of February, when the first positive was found.

The above means that in the last 24 hours, 5,441 more contagion cases that in Thursday’s cut, that is, an increase of 2.7%; as well as 719 more deaths in a period of 24 hours.

Also, for the week from June 29 to July 5, 14 states of Mexico will remain in Red color (maximum risk) in the epidemiological traffic light and 18 entities in orange (high risk).

