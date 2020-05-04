When Disney bought ‘Star Wars’, and they announced many new projects, all the fans jumped with excitement, but above all they had the joy that they would see more of their favorite saga, the problem was that several film projects did not meet their expectations very well. fans. But others did enjoy what some did not understand very well, that is why it has been revealed that Star Wars spin-offs like ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Solo’ were made for fans of the animated series.

Sometimes it can seem very strange that despite being a very funny film, ‘Solo ‘had a lot of trouble getting good numbers at the global box office, and became one of the biggest ‘Star Wars’ failures in history.

On the other hand there is ‘Rogue One’, which although this film did have a very good reception by fans, and was a great success in raising more than a billion dollars, it is not understood how it sometimes becomes the least talked about, when it comes to a ‘Star Wars’ conversation.

All this has a simple answer, and that is that ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Solo’ were made for fans of the animated series. Which identified elements that only someone who has followed the series of ‘The Clone Wars’ or ‘Rebels’ could identify.

From such strange things for those who are not as familiar with them as the Kyber crystals in ‘Rogue One’, such as references in ‘Solo’ to the Sith holocron and the return of Darth Maul. That with this, many could lose the context a bit, if they had only seen ‘The Phantom Menace’. For them, Maul found his final destination at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi in their confrontation on Naboo.

But despite this, Disney seems to be slowly finding its way, since the new series of ‘The Mandalorian’ He has found a middle ground for not losing fans as much with his references. For now it is known that Ahsoka Tano will be part of the second season. It will soon be possible to see how when the second season arrives later this year.