Were Neanderthals smart enough to create art?

Since the discovery of its first fossil remains in the 19th century, the Neanderthal’s image has been that of a primitive hominin. Neanderthals have long been known to be able to make tools and weapons efficiently. But could they also make ornaments, jewelry, or even art? The latter has been considered considerably less feasible.

A team including Thomas Terberger of the Georg-August University of Göttingen in Germany has analyzed a new find made in the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains of Germany. The team has been conducting new excavations at the Unicorn Cave since 2019.

For the first time, these researchers have discovered well-preserved layers of cultural artifacts from the Neanderthal period in the ruined entrance area of ​​the cave. Among the preserved remains of a hunt, an inconspicuous bone was found, which has been estimated to be more than 51,000 years old by radiocarbon dating.

After removing the soil adhering to the bone, a six-notch angular pattern was revealed. Archaeologists quickly realized that these were not marks made when the animal was dismembered, but were clearly decorative.

These researchers have come to the conclusion that the Neanderthal, considered to be the genetically closest evolutionary relative of modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities.

Computerized microtomography of the carved bone. Marked in red are the six notches that create the angular pattern. A few accompanying notches are marked in blue. (Image: A. Tröller-Reimer / D. Leder, © NLD)

“The fact that the new find in the Unicorn Cave dates from so long ago shows that Neanderthals were already capable of independently producing bone patterns and probably also communicating using symbols, thousands of years before the arrival of anatomically modern humans to Europe, “says Professor Terberger.

The study is titled “A 51,000-year-old engraved bone reveals Neanderthals’ capacity for symbolic behavior.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)