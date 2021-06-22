“We’re looking at September. It might not be UenFC.”

At the beginning of the month Dana White anticipated the possibility that Nick Diaz to fight in UFC again in 2021.

“I didn’t think it would happen but it looks like it will. Looks like Nick is going to fight this year. It looks like it’s going to happen so we’ll see. The matchmakers have been talking to him but I don’t know where we are at the moment. But it looks promising», Concluded the president then.

Notice

Nick Diaz could return in September and out of the UFC

Now the one who speaks is César Gracie, coach of the veteran fighter, speaking to MMA Fighting:

«We were looking at september. I have to see what the status of your contract is. His next fight may not be in the UFC. We are studying the possibility of him being a free agent.

The same medium in which he gives the interview indicates that Nick Díaz is in the UFC right now.

Regarding him fighting outside the company, César Gracie commented that I could get into boxing.

«Nick is very open to fighting in MMA or boxing«.

It remains an unknown when, where or against whom Nick Díaz will return to action but little by little it seems that his return is beginning to approach. We will be attentive to the following news about your future.

