“We’re going to kill each other in the end!”

“We are going to kill each other in the end,” Rafa Nadal spoke energetically in the direction of the Brazilian chair umpire. Carlos Bernardes. The manacorí physicist was played again, again he stumbled over a line that rises in the central court of Rome.

He already gave himself a good scare in front of Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, he repeated a violent and dangerous fall during the final against Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, wallow after a stumble by a line that jumps

Seventh game of the final. Rafa moved quickly for a ball, stumbling on the line, which did not prevent him from hitting the ball, achieving a magnificent passing, for a break point.

Rafa got very angry because he could have hurt himself a lot, hit a billboard or left a foot or a hand.

The referee inspected the area, an operator came out with hammer in hand to nail the line with a nail. It is not a receipt in a Masters 1000 ATP. Problems throughout the week.