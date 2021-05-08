Werdum says he did not want to behave like Toquinho in his fight with Ferreira in PFL 3

By Edwin Pérez – PFL 3 took place yesterday, an event that stood out for its main fight, which was starred by heavyweight fighters Fabrício Werdum and Renan Ferreira. To the surprise of many, Werdum fell via TKO in the first round.

However, Ferreira’s triumph was filled with controversy because during the repetition of the fight, it was appreciated that Ferreira tapped when Werdum caught him with a triangle shortly before the end of the fight. The referee did not see Ferreira tapping, and allowed the match to continue.

In social networks the fans were divided into two groups. The first group considers Ferreira played dirty by not accepting defeat. The latter believe that Werdum was naive and should have maintained submission until the referee decided to separate them.

Werdum referred to this issue in a statement delivered to Combat. Werdum explains that he did not want to behave like Rousimar ‘Toquinho’ Palhares, a fighter who became infamous for hurting his opponents by refusing to let go of the leg levers despite his rivals giving up (via BJPenn.com):

Fabrício Werdum: “The moment he gives up, due to my nature and my entire career, I had to let go (of submission). As well as with (Alexander) Gustafsson, he tapas and I let him go. As well as with Fedor (Emelianenko), He tapas once and I let him go. It is normal. Or do people want me to be like Toquinho, (and stay submissive) until I break my knee, until I break everything? I don’t think so, we know we should have honor in the fighting world. Renan is a very young boy, he is 31 years old, he is starting his career, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, but I think he was a whore. I have seen some of their testimonies saying that they did not tapas, but we know that it was not like that. It’s a shame on Renan’s part. If he was a real man, he would admit that he gave up. “

