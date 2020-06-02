We will have a good match this Wednesday June 3 in a pending duel in the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Werder Bremen seek to take a breather in the fight for salvation, you have no margin of error when you receive the Eintracht Frankfurt you also need to earn on your visit to the Weserstadion.

Hora y Canal Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Campus: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Germany. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

The box of Werder Bremen It has been a great disappointment of the campaign being close to relegation, since after 28 dates they have barely been able to add 6 wins, 7 draws and have been defeated on 15 occasions.

The Green-white They arrive motivated, given that on the last day they visited Schalke, beating them with a solitary note of Leonardo Bittencourt.

For his part, the Eintracht Frankfurt is having an irregular tournament wandering in the middle of the table, they need a perfect closure if they dream of Europe. They have 9 wins, 4 draws and have lost 14 duels.

The Eagles They came from a good win last day when they visited Wolfsburg, beating them 1-2 with goals from Andre Silva and Daichi Kamada.

As he Werder Bremen As the Eintracht Frankfurt they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to take a break towards the final stretch of the campaign; in the general table we find the Green-white in the penultimate position with 25 points, while the Eagles there are twelfths with 32 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Pending Match Bundesliga 2019-2020