Party that could be definitive we will have this Tuesday, June 16 on day 32 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Werder Bremen seek to take advantage of its local status to extend, at least, a few more days the possible crowning of the Bayern Munich that will go out to impose its quality on your visit to the Weserstadion.

Hora y Canal Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

Campus: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Alemaia. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich LIVE

The box of Werder Bremen It has been one of the great disappointments of the campaign fighting with everything for their salvation, so they have no margin of error after in just 31 days they have only added 7 wins, 7 draws and have been defeated 17 times.

Die Werderaner It comes from a great victory last day when they visited Paderborn achieving a clear 1-5 with a double of Davy Klaassen and goals from Yuya Osako, Maximilian Eggestein and Niclas Fullkrug.

For his part, Bayern Munich It is the other side of the coin with an excellent season that has nothing to get the title. They have 23 wins, 4 draws and 4 lost games.

The Bavarians They come from a suffered victory last day when they managed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Leon Goretzka.

As he Werder Bremen As the Bayern Munich they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that brings them closer to their goal; in the general table we find Die Werderaner in the penultimate position with 28 points, while the Bavarians they are leaders with 73 units and to win they would be proclaimed champions of the Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich.

