Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 26 Bundesliga 2019-2020

After the return of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 This Monday, May 18, the 26th day is closed, when the Werder Bremen seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory against the Bayer Leverkusen who wants to get back on the right foot when visiting the Weserstadion.

Campus: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Germany. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. TUDN in the United States. DirecTV Sports in South America.

The box of Werder Bremen He had been fulfilling a very poor campaign fighting at the bottom of the table, given that in 24 days they have only added 4 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten 14 times, so in this return they urgently need to take the win.

Die Werderaner It was last active on March 7 when they visited Hertha Berlin letting go of a 0-2 lead to settle for a 2-2 draw.

For his part, the Bayer Leverkusen He is having a good tournament, he kept fighting for a ticket to the Champions League, since in 25 days they add 14 wins, 5 draws and 6 lost games.

The last duel of the Aspirin dates back to March 7 when they received Eintracht Frankfurt, beating them 4-0 with a double of Paulinho and goals from Kai Havertz and Karim Bellarabi.

As he Werder Bremen As the Bayer Leverkusen they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to return on the right foot due to the emotional aspect; in the general table we find the Die Werderaner in the penultimate position with 18 points, while the Aspirin they are fifth with 47 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

